Joyce Goetsch
Wausau - Joyce Goetsch, 89 of Wausau passed away Thursday, November 21, 2019 at Wausau Manor.
She was born March 23, 1930 in Brokaw to the late Henry and Anna (Kniess) Heinz. In 1947, Joyce married Alvin Tanck at St. James Catholic Church, Wausau. She and Alvin raised three children, Gail, Lonnie and Glenda. Joyce took great pride in taking care of her home and family. She was gifted in embroidery, quilting and sewing. Joyce also enjoyed baking and canning. Her two favorite past times were putting on her yearly garage sales and playing guitar for family and friends. On May 25, 1971 Joyce married Alvin Goetsch at St. Stephen Lutheran Church, where Alvin had been a member. Joyce was a past member of the St. Stephen's Mary Martha Circle and had been the Greeter Coordinator for eleven years.
Survivors include her children, Gail (Terry) Glisch of Merrill, Lonnie (Darlene) Tanck of Merrill, Glenda Modrzejewski (Terry Komarek) of Wausau, seven grandchildren, fourteen great grandchildren, six great great grandchildren, two sisters, Sandra Ryan of Wausau, Annette (Terry) Lach of Wausau and two brothers, Dale Heinz of Merrill and Milton (Marlene) Heinz of Wausau. Joyce was further preceded in death by her husband, Alvin Goetsch, great great grandson, Austin, sister, Maryann Wimmer and three brothers, Henry Jr., Roger and Donald Heinz.
Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at St. Stephen Lutheran Church, 512 McClellan St., Wausau. Reverend Jennifer Hoffman will officiate. Burial will be in Maple Grove Cemetery, village of Maine. Visitation will be at the church on Tuesday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of services. You may sign our family guest book at helke.com.
We would like to extend a special thank you to Terry and Annette Lach and Jackie Bushar for all the care and kindness you gave Mom while she was at home and Wausau Manor.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2019