Joyce L. O'Keefe



Wausau - Joyce L. O'Keefe 71 of Wausau, WI passed away in her home surround by her loving family August 15, 2020.



Joyce is survived by her husband Tim O'Keefe and her children Dawn Hanke, Janel Cheyka, Joanna Cheyka, Lisa Flier, Jackie Grosskreutz, Jason Sparks, Dominique Ryan, Desiree Ryan, Shauna O'Keefe, grandchildren, great grandchildren and by her sisters Sandra Adamski, Kathy Marien and brother Glenn Schultz.









