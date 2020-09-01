Joyce M. Siewert
Wausau - Joyce Siewert passed away on April 16, 2020 under the care of the Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services while staying at the Rennes Assisted Living Facility in Weston.
She was the daughter of the late Joseph and Susan (Fochs) Dahlke born on June 8, 1929 with her twin brother Jerome. She married Jim Siewert on October 1, 1949 at Holy Name Catholic church in Wausau. They celebrated 59 years together before he passed away in March of 2008.
They had three children: Jerry (Sandy) Siewert, Patte (Jerry) Lewis and Scott (Deb) Siewert, all who survive and live in Wausau. Other survivors include her nine grandchildren: Joe (fiancee Meighan) , Jackie and Melissa Siewert, Mandy (Nate) Runge, April (Josh) Wanish, Adam (Amber) Siewert, Luke (Tahnee) Siewert, Mitch (Jess) Siewert and Katie (Marshall) McCarty. Her special niece and flower girl at her wedding Barbara Lattimer survives along many other nieces and nephews. She is also survived by a sister in law, Dolores (Bud) Dahlke.
Besides her parents, Joyce was preceded in death by her siblings: brothers Harold (Bud), Harvey and Jerome and sisters Sue Gripentrog and Ruth Hirsch.
Joyce worked for many years at the J.C. Penney store in Wausau. She loved going to garage sales and had a lovely collection of lady head vases. She loved her grand and great grandchildren who affectionately called her 'Nana' or 'Great Nana.' She was a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother who will be sadly missed.
The family thanks the Rennes staff for their care and concern at this difficult time. During the restricted visitation due to the covid-19 breakout the staff became our mom's extended family and we are grateful to them all.
A Private Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, September 12, 2020 at St. Anne Parish, Wausau. Burial was held at Restlawn Memorial Park, Wausau. Social distancing guidelines will be observed, and face masks are required by all who attend. Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Wausau is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com