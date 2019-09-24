|
|
Joyce V. Sczygelski
Merrill - Joyce V. Sczygelski, 83, of Merrill passed away on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at Mount View Care Center under Aspirus Comfort Care & Hospice Services. She was born on March 30, 1936 in the town of Pine River to the late Francis & Gladys (Erickson) Roets. Joyce grew up on the family farm and graduated from Merrill Senior High School. She married Charles J. Sczygelski on June 12, 1954 in Merrill. He died on March 18, 2004; a few months short of their 50th Anniversary.
Along with her husband, Joyce farmed in the towns of Pine River and Scott & also renovated many homes in the Merrill area. In later years, Joyce had a small business painting, wallpapering, and finishing wood work and cabinets. She was a meticulous craftsperson and truly had a talent for decorating. Over the years, Joyce volunteered her time and talents to many organizations, including the Merrill High School Band Boosters and the T. B. Scott Public Library. Joyce took citizenship very seriously, never failing to vote and served as a Poll Worker for the Town of Scott. Joyce was an active member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, volunteering at the Fair Stand, Lenten fish fries and serving funeral meals. She also felt honored to serve as a Lay Eucharistic Minister.
Joyce was an accomplished seamstress and a prolific quilter. She was a member of the Pine Tree Quilters, as well as more informal groups, "Liberty Ladies" and "Applique Group". She loved hosting her quilting friends for an afternoon of stitching and tea. She won many awards and ribbons at quilt shows throughout the years. Joyce provided her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren with bed quilts, baby quilts, wedding quilts, wall hangings and flannel lap quilts for college. They were beautifully pieced, appliqued and always hand quilted! Joyce loved to be outside working in her garden and flower beds. She especially loved roses and continued to care for her beautiful rose bushes up until her last hospitalization. Joyce enjoyed traveling and she & Charlie took many road trips throughout the US and Canada. They loved to drive around Lake Superior and visited many National Parks. She especially enjoyed her trips to the Biltmore House, Cape Cod, Ireland, and the unforgettable trip to Disney World with her son Ralph & his family.
Joyce is survived by her six children; Roxanne (Daniel) Schuster, Weston, JoAnn Sczygelski (fiancé David Hardinger), Wausau, Sidney (Andrea), Daniel (Norma), all of Wausau, Douglas, Bismark, ND, Ralph (Kim), Manitowoc, WI. She leaves seven grandchildren and five great grandchildren: Jacob (Audrey) Allorie and their son, Will, Plymouth MN; Erik (Michelle Mok) Sczygelski and their children, Calvin & Jacqueline, St. Paul, MN; Rene (Andrew) Eastman and their children, Wesley & Jenna, Fitchburg, WI; Lucas Sczygelski, Iowa City, Iowa, Ava Sczygelski, Madison, WI and Ian & Lilia Sczygelski, Manitowoc, WI. Joyce is survived by her sisters; Jane Weeks, Weston, Carol Altenburger, Sun Prarie, WI, brothers; Frank (Nancy) Roets, ID; Milan (Jeanne) Roets, Joe (Christine) Roets, all of Wausau, sister in laws; Carol Roets, Windsor, WI, Marcia Roets, Manhatten, KS, and numerous extended family, nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, Joyce was preceded in death by sisters; Ruth Roets, Marion Hevey Garihee, brothers; Norman, Robert, Eugene, and Jack Roets.
The family would like to thank Joyce's primary medical provider, Nicole Flohr PA, Cardiologists & Surgeons, Dr. Paul Luetmer and Dr. John Johnkoski, as well as the many doctors and nurses who provided excellent care to Joyce throughout the years. Your loving and kind treatment of Joyce is much appreciated. Additionally, we wish to thank friends & extended family members who provided companionship and support through her last years. A special thank you to niece, Karen Cournaya, who accompanied Joyce to church for several years.
A Funeral Mass for Joyce will be 11 AM on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church. Fr. Chris Kemp will officiate. There will be no visitation prior to Mass at the church. Burial will take place in the St. Francis Catholic Cemetery. Immediately following burial there will be a time for food & fellowship back at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church Cafeteria.
In Lieu of flowers memorials preferred to St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church.
Waid Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Merrill is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.waidfuneral.com.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald on Sept. 24, 2019