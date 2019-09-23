|
Joyce Walters
Merrill - Mrs. Joyce Walters, 85 died peacefully at Aspirus Wausau Hospital on Friday September 20, 2019. Joyce was born on July 22nd, 1934 to the late Frederick and Gladys (Schoessow) Kolbe in Wausau.
She was best known as a loving mother and grandmother who enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was a farmer and full-time mom. Her homemade bread, chili, potatoes and bologna, cabbage rolls, scalloped potatoes, peanut butter bars, pies and homemade custard ice-cream will be missed but never forgotten. She also loved listening to polkas, watching the Packers and playing with her many rescued pets. She was a member of WELCA and Home Makers for over 65 years. She was a member of Calvary Lutheran Church in the Town of Pine River.
She will be missed by her children Debbie (Larry) Chashatt, Dawn (Denny) Reckner, Diane Walters, S. (Erica #2) Walters, Denise (Tim) Yarie, Dean (Paula) Walters, Doreen (Jimmy) Jasperson, Dana Ohde, her 16 grandchildren and 11 Great-grandchildren who she loved.
She is preceded in death by her parents and sister JoAnn Walters.
Funeral services will be 11 am on Sept 26, 2019 at Calvary Lutheran Church in the town of Pine River. Rev. Paul Heykes officiating. Visitation will be from 5-7 PM on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at Waid Funeral Home and again on Thursday Sept 26, 2019 at Calvary Lutheran Church (N365 Cain Creek Rd., Merrill, WI 54452) in the Town of Pine River from 10 AM until the time of service.
In lieu of flowers a memorial's preferred to Calvary Lutheran Church W.E.L.C.A. (N365 Cain Creek Rd, Merrill, WI 54452).
The family would like to thank the entire Aspirus staff for their wonderful care of mom. Waid Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Merrill is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.waidfuneral.com.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald on Sept. 23, 2019