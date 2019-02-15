Jude Martell



Schofield - Jude T. Martell, 67, of Schofield passed away on February 11, 2019, with his family by his side.



He was born in Wausau on September 13,1951, to Norman and Rita Martell.



Jude married the love of his life, Sue Ann McManamy on March 13,1971 in Wausau.



Jude worked at Greenheck Fan for 18 years before retirement. He worked 3-11 shift which allowed him to do many fun things before heading to work



He loved spending time with his family and friends, playing golf and cribbage, fishing, as well as going to estate and rummage sales. He was an avid Packer fan. Jude loved The Beatle's. He and Sue went to London to walk across Abbey Road and visited The Caver Club in Liverpool, fulfilling one of his bucket list dreams. Jude loved bicycle riding with his wife and vacationing to the Southwest and to visit daughter Julie in Colorado.



Jude proudly served in the Army National Guard for 23 years and was a long time member of Church of the Resurrection (formerly) St. James. He served faithfully as an alternative server and sacristan for many masses as well as over 500 funeral masses over the years.



Jude's greatest love and sense of accomplishment was his family.



Jude is survived by his beloved wife Sue Ann; children, Julie, Peter (Lisa), and Michael (Amanda); nine grandchildren; siblings Paul Martell (Cindy), Jim Martell (Linda), Mary Walters, Rita Kerswell (Steve), Angela Reynolds (Mitch), father-in-law Robert McManamy; three sister-in-laws; and many nieces and nephews.



Jude is preceded in death by his parents, brothers Joe (Susan) and Peter, and his mother-in-law, brother-in-law, and sister-in-law.



Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, February 18, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. at Church of the Resurrection of our Lord Jesus Christ, 621 2nd Street, Wausau. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service at the church. Private Interment will take place at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, with Military Honors.



Jude's family would like to thank their Resurrection Parish family, friends, neighbors for their prayers, love and support as well as Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice at Home Services for their tender care and sense of humor.



Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Feb. 15 to Feb. 17, 2019