|
|
Judith A. "Judy" Cain
Wausau - Judy Cain passed away at Mount View Care Center in Wausau, WI, on September 16, 2019 at the age of 74. Judy was born in Milwaukee, WI, on July 5, 1945 to the late Bernard Cain and Angeline (Sellung) Cain. Her children were born in Milwaukee, where she lived until moving to Wausau in the 1980s.
Survivors include: her four children, Lisa-Rae (Randy) Bolze of Oak Creek, Lucas (Shannon) Galindo of Milwaukee, Jordan Cruz of Oregon, and Jacob (Tammy) Stoltz of Wausau; her sisters, Maureen Hainz of Muskego, Marilyn Doome of Milwaukee, and Donella (Thomas) Elsen of Bristol, WI. Judy is further survived by four grandchildren: Justin (Michelle) Byrd and Duke Byrd, and Aidan and Cael Galindo, as well as two great grandchildren, Brianna and Leah Byrd, and by her former husband, Marlin Stoltz.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her son, Dean R. Phillips; a brother, Daryl Cain; and her grandson, Hunter Bolze.
Graveside services were private.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald on Sept. 21, 2019