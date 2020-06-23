Judith A. Dettmering
Wausau - Judith A. "Judy" Dettmering, 75, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 23, 2020 at Carriage Rehab and Healthcare, Rockford, IL.
She was born June 16, 1944 in Wausau, daughter of the late Michael Sr. and Edna (Tesch) Manowski.
Among her favorite pastimes, she enjoyed spending time with her family and her dog "Molly", shopping, sitting outside watching the animals and playing card games. Judy was an avid supporter and gave many donations to animal rescues and shelters.
Survivors include, her children, Todd (Janet) Dettmering, Rockford, IL and Tammy (Kerry) Lenort, Marshall, MN; her grandchildren, Kasey, Caleb and Jazlyn; two sisters-in-law, Nancy Manowski and Jean Manowski; two brothers-in-law, Gary (Mary) Dettmering and Dennis (Mary Kay) Dettmering; and many nieces and nephews.
Besides her parents and husband, Gene, she was preceded in death by her grandson, Timmy Ryan Dettmering; and two brothers, Roger and Michael Jr.
Funeral services will be at Noon on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at Restlawn Memorial Park Chapel, Wausau. Entombment will be in the Memorial Chapel Mausoleum. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until time of services at Restlawn.
Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 1302 Sixth Street is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com
Published in Wausau Daily Herald from Jun. 23 to Jun. 25, 2020.