Judith A. Peterson


1945 - 2020
Judith A. Peterson Obituary
Judith A. Peterson

Edgar - Judith "Judy" A. Peterson, 74, died peacefully on Sunday, March 8, 2020 at Aspirus Hospice House, Wausau.

She was born April 17, 1945 in Owen, WI, daughter of the late Peter and Regina (Gabrys) Szemraj. On July 4, 1964, she married Kenneth Peterson at St. John Catholic Church in Edgar. He preceded her in death on October 21, 2019.

Judy was a longtime member of St. John Catholic Church where she taught CCD Classes and was a member of the St. Rita's Group. She was also a member of the Edgar School Board and was very active with the Wisconsin Department of Licensing for Day Care. For many years, Judy provided in home day care to many children, a job she truly loved.

Survivors include four children, Shane (Laura) Peterson, Stratford, Shelly (Terence) Kafka, Wausau, Shawn Peterson, Wausau and Shad Peterson, Edgar; three grandchildren, Dylan, Brooke and Sonia Peterson; one sister, Joyce Dirksen; three brothers-in-law, Duane (Rosie) Peterson, Brian (Marla) Peterson and Arden (Marie) Peterson; five sisters-in-law, Priscilla (Narcis) Dugenske, Beth (James) Panten, Theresa (Ray) Sobeck, Ann (Larry) Sundermeyer and Charlotte Peterson; and many nieces and nephews.

Private funeral services will be held. Burial will be in St. John Catholic Cemetery, Edgar.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Aspirus Hospice House for the wonderful care and support given to Judy during her stay.

Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Edgar is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020
