Judith Evelyn "Judy" Rubow
Judith "Judy" Evelyn Rubow

Normal, IL - Judith "Judy" Evelyn (Taylor) Rubow, 79, of Normal, Illinois, died Friday, August 7th, after a battle with cancer. She was born on Dec. 17, 1940 to William and Evelyn (Marten) Taylor in Wausau, WI.

Judy was employed first by Wausau Insurance and then State Farm Insurance for several years. Before falling ill, she was active in cross country skiing, trap shooting, bowling, and golf. She was a world traveler and had visited over 30 countries on five continents.

Judy is survived by her niece, Kristina Wondra of Cecil, WI, her nephew, Kurt Theis of Woodruff, WI, and her brother-in-law, Ronald Theis of Hazelhurst, WI. She is further survived by several cousins, great-nieces, great-nephews, and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents as well as her sister, Susan Theis.

A remembrance graveside service is scheduled for Monday, October 19th, 2020, 10:00 a.m., at the Forestville Cemetery, Town of Easton, County Road N, with Pastor Moira Finley officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Judy's name to the American Cancer Society.

Condolences and memories may be shared with Judy's family at kiblerbradyruestman.com




Published in Wausau Daily Herald from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home
1104 N. Main St.
Bloomington, IL 61701
(309) 828-2422
