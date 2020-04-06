|
Judith Gale Radtke
Wausau - Judith "Judy" Radtke, 82, of Wausau, passed away on Sunday, April 5, 2020 at Wausau Manor.
Judy was born November 21, 1937, to the late George and Ruth Brown, and grew up in Mosinee. She married William H. Radtke, Jr., on July 30, 1960, and she spent the rest of her life raising their daughter, Beth, in Wausau. She was a life-long member and past-president of the American Legion Auxillary. As a volunteer for the March of Dimes, she organized the first Walk-A-Thon in Marathon County. She enjoyed traveling and always looked forward to annual trips to Minocqua, Milwaukee and Door County. She loved to knit and over the years gifted many of her friends, family, and physical therapists with scarves made with love.
She is survived by her loving daughter, Elizabeth "Beth" Radtke, Wausau; sister-in-law, Mary Brown, Mosinee; niece, Debra (Rick) Schnabel, Mosinee; nephews, Jeffrey (Lori) Brown, Wausau, Chandler (Connie) Cox, Texas, an Kris (Kimberly) Cox, Arizona. She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, William; brother, Jerrold Brown; and sister, Jacqueline Cox.
A private family funeral service will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 9, 2020 at Brainard Funeral Home - Everest Chapel. Judy will be laid to rest at Restlawn Memorial Park, Wausau. A recording of Judy's service will be made available for future viewing at www.brainardfuneral.com
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Apr. 6 to Apr. 8, 2020