Judith M. Ellenbecker
Athens - Judith M. Ellenbecker, 71 of Athens passed away on October 29, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family.
Judith was born the 4th child of 8 to William and Edith (Draeger) Weiler on August 29, 1949 at their home in Athens. Judith attended St. Anthony's Catholic School and Athens Public High School graduating May of 1967
On October 12th, 1968, Judith married the love of her life David A. Ellenbecker. Judith & David recently celebrated 52 years of marriage. She is survived by her children: Tina (Robert) Nicholds of Athens, Kim (Dan) Friedenfels of Abbotsford, Cari (Chad) Buss of Barron, and Becky (Kent) Hoff of Eau Claire.
Judith loved gardening, canning, making crafts and making blankets & quilts. Her best memories were when the grandchildren began to arrive. She is survived by her grandchildren: Bethany (fiancé Tyler Miller), Lane (Rachel) and Lance Nicholds; Jordyne, Jaelyn, Cody (Emma), and Jayda Friedenfels; Tyler and Amber Buss; and Brittany (Ben) Parker, Darion Ellenbecker, and Logan Hoff; and Great-grandchild Elias Parker.
She is also survived by her siblings; Betty Jean (Dennis) Rasmussen, brother-in-law Ed Hoffmann, Ronald Weiler, Joe (Karen) Weiler, Steven (Brenda) Weiler, Christine (Craig) Lang, Wayne (Cindy) Weiler, and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents - Edith and William Weiler, sister - Theresa Hoffmann, and nephew - Jamie Weiler.
A special private family prayer service/remembrance will be held on November 6th, 2020, at Judith's home. A Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date due to current COVID-19 restrictions.
Mid Wisconsin Cremation Society is assisting family at this time. Online condolences may be expressed at HonorOne.com