|
|
Judith M. Pospychalla
Ashland - Judith M. Pospychalla, age 86 of Ashland, WI, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Feb 23, 2019 at Memorial Medical Center in Ashland, WI. Judy was born July 28, 1932 in Lake Tomahawk, WI, the daughter of Leo and Sadie (Tolliver) Salawater.
Judy graduated from Ashland High School in 1951 and moved to Wausau, WI, where she met her future husband, Patrick Pospychalla. They were united in marriage on Sept 18, 1954 in Wausau, WI. Together they owned and operated Pat's Body Shop in Wausau until 1968 at which time they moved the family to Ashland where once again they owned and operated Pat's Body Shop and Wrecker Service. She was a member of and past president of the VFW Auxiliary in Ashland and was a member of Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church in Ashland.
Survivors include her husband of 64 years, Pat, of Ashland; children, Carol (George) Rydberg of Ashland, Kathy (James) Cargill of Eagle, CO, Michael (Rita) and Mark (Carol) Pospychalla all of Ashland; grandchildren, Janelle (Jermaine Hayes) Rydberg, Brock Rydberg, Scott Carpenter, Leigh Ann (James O'Neal) Carpenter, Wendy (Dale) Corbine, Sarah (Jeremy Katon) Pospychalla, Michael, Jr. (Kimberly) Pospychalla, Kelly (Tim) Zwetow, Kara Jensen and Tyler (Laura) Jensen; 19 great-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and friends.
A private family funeral service will be held at a later date, with interment in Saint Agnes Cemetery, Ashland, WI.
Memorials in lieu of flowers are preferred to Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Community, the Ashland Foundation, North Wisconsin Rod and Gun Club, The Bargain Hut, The Enrichment Center or the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 690, all of Ashland.
The Mountain Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Ashland and Mellen, WI is assisting the family.
Online condolences for Judy's family may be left at MountainFuneralHomes.com.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald on Feb. 26, 2019