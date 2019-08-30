Services
Peterson-Kraemer Funeral Home Wausau East
1302 6Th St
Wausau, WI 54403
(715) 845-6900
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
5:00 PM - 6:30 PM
Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home
1302 Sixth Street
Wausau, WI
Memorial service
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
6:30 PM
Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home
1302 Sixth Street
Wausau, WI
Judy M. Osborne


1941 - 2019
Judy M. Osborne Obituary
Judy M. Osborne

Town of Texas - Judy M. Osborne, 78, died Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

She was born August 17, 1941 in Wausau, daughter of the late Fred and Mae (Jorstad) Borchardt. On June 13, 1964, she married Harold "Ozzie" Osborne at St. John Lutheran Church, town of Easton. He preceded her in death on May 10, 2001.

For many years, Judy worked as a custodian for the Wausau Insurance Company until her retirement. Among her favorite pastimes, she enjoyed berry picking, flower gardening and loved her chickens. Judy was a member of the Zion Lutheran Church, Aniwa.

Survivors include, three children, Steve (Ann) Osborne, Wausau, Kathy Osborne, Wausau and Keven Osborne, Weston; ten grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; one brother, Fredrick (Sharon) Borchardt, Wausau; one sister, Karen (Raymond) Wilke, Baraboo; one brother-in-law, Ralph Stam, Wausau; and many nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Sherry Osborne; an infant granddaughter, Jessie; an infant great-grandson, Jayden; and two sisters, Donna Trelle and Carol Stam.

A memorial service will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, August 30, 2019 at Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 1302 Sixth Street, Wausau. Rev. Ryan Fehrmann will officiate. Visitation will be on Friday from 5:00 p.m. until time of services at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.petesonkraemer.com
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald on Aug. 30, 2019
