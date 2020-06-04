Judy M. Yuska
Merrill - Judy M. Yuska, age 69, of Merrill passed away on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at her home with family, and under the care of Aspirus Hospice Services. She bravely fought and beat the odds with Glioblastoma, the most aggressive form of brain cancer, which she was diagnosed with in April 2017.
Judy was born February 12, 1951 in Chicago, IL, the daughter of Jurgis and Liucina Grigalauskas. Her parents left Lithuania for Germany in 1945, and then arrived in the United States in 1949. Her father was a professional hockey player in Lithuania. Judy met her husband Bob in Union Pier, Michigan in the summer of 1968, and were married in August 1973. Wonderful memories were made throughout their fifty-three years together, especially during their traveling and having to stop for frequent bathroom breaks. If Bob was fishing with the guys, or Judy was shopping with the girls, there was never a day they did not talk numerous times throughout their time together. Judy was a teacher for the Merrill Public Schools, and spent countless hours supporting her husband and Merrill Girls Basketball for many years. This time spent doing behind the scenes work was instrumental to the program's success. Once retired from teaching, she worked part-time as an appointment coordinator with Marshfield Clinic in Wausau. Judy had a special devotion to the Blessed Virgin Mary. With her sister and daughter, she was very thankful to have visited Medjugorje, a town in Bosnia and Herzegovina, where the Virgin Mary first appeared on Apparition Hill in 1981. She also made regular visits to the National Shrine of Our Lady of Good Help, in Champion, WI, often times in conjunction with visiting and contributing to the local Casino. Judy was a kind, loving person who was always putting others first. She proudly raised 2 children that went into professions to help and care for other people, just like she had done. She made life-long friends who she always spoke very highly of and enjoyed time spent with them. Judy loved being up north at the cottage with her family, and spending quality time and making memories with her 3 young grandchildren.
Judy's family was her life. She is survived by her husband, Bob, of Merrill; sister, Yolanta (Jonas) Zubinas, of Downers Grove, IL; brother-in-law, Richard (Sue) Yuska, of Homer Glenn, IL; children, Erik (Danielle) Yuska, of Antigo, WI and Melissa Yuska, of Machesney Park, IL; grandchildren, Lillian, Carson and Lauren Yuska; and nephews, Andy (Ingirda) Zubinas, of Westmont, IL and Tom (Kerry) Zubinas, of Willowbrook, IL.
The family is sincerely grateful for Freida Swanson, friend of the family, and all others who sent flowers, cards, letters and provided food and treats during Judy's courageous battle with cancer.
There will be a mass for family members in the Chicago area, and burial will be at St. Casimir's Lithuanian Cemetery in Chicago at a later date.
2 Timothy 4:7 I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith.
We prayed for Judy. Now we pray to her. Myliu Tave
Taylor-Stine Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Merrill, is assisting the family.
Taylor-Stine Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Merrill, is assisting the family.
