Weston - Julia Borgemoen, 97, of Weston, died Tuesday, May 7, 2019, at Rennes Health and Rehab.



She was born on February 4, 1922, in Lublin, WI, daughter of the late Charles and Theodozia (Bacha) Hnatko. Julia married Marwell "Marv" Borgemoen on Oct. 7, 1944 in Lublin, WI.



In 1942, Marv and Julia moved to Chicago. There, she worked at Zenith Radio Corp. In 1956, she was employed by Sunbeam Appliance Corp., spending 25 years as a Color Expert and Lab Technician.



She loved time spent with her family, as well as bowling, square dancing, gardening, and needlework. She was a woman of great faith and belonged to Mount Olive Lutheran Church in Weston since 1981. She belonged to organizations such Helping Hands, Easton Homemakers, Son of Norway, and Circle of Joy.



Julia is survived by numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Marv; four sisters, Ella, Netti, Helen, and Ann; and her parents.



Funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, May 11, 2019 at Mount Olive Lutheran Church, 6205 Alderson St., Weston. Rev. Raymond Connor will officiate. Burial will be held at St. Paul's Norwegian Lutheran Cemetery, Curtiss, WI. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at the church.



Brainard Funeral Home-Everest Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be shared at www.brainardfuneral.com Published in the Wausau Daily Herald on May 9, 2019