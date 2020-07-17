Julie K. Drinka
Neillsville - Julie Katherine Drinka, 52, Neillsville, formerly of Athens, passed away peacefully with her husband and family members by her side Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at Marshfield Medical Center.
She was born December 4, 1967 in Milwaukee, daughter of Robert and JoAnne (Klimpke) Schug. On April 24, 1999 she married the love of her life James Drinka at St. Mary Catholic Church, Neillsville. He survives. Julie was still an active member of St. Mary Catholic Church, Neillsville prior to her passing.
Julie spent the last 21 years farming with James and her children. She enjoyed tending to all the animals on the farm. Julie enjoyed watching Jennalee and Jasmine work with their horses Ella and Bandit. She also enjoyed gardening and planting flowers. Her passion in life was her kids and the farm life and going to the grocery store for her Hershey's chocolate bar. She also loved visiting people and going for rides in the car and occasionally on the four-wheeler or the motorcycle with her husband and her son Joshua.
Julie endured many difficulties in life but always handled them with grace and dignity. She amazed us with her courage and strength answering every challenge with a smile. She accepted everyone for who they were.
Survivors include her husband James Drinka, Neillsville, her children, Jennalee Drinka, Jasmine Drinka and Joshua Drinka, all at home, two step children, Clyde (Melissa) Schultz, Greenwood and Lisa (Jon) Berry, Neillsville, her siblings, Sandy Neubauer, Athens, Robert Schug, Jr., Athens, Lisa (Peter) Kroening, Athens, Paul Schug, Athens, Scott Schug, Merrill, Kenneth (JaNae) Schug, Athens, Jennifer (Cory) Mauer, Edgar, Jessica Sommer, Cody, Wyoming, her sisters and brothers-in-law, Mildred and Keith Palmer, Longwood, Richard and Katherine Drinka, Marshfield, Donald and Lori (Voelker) Drinka, Witthee, Sandy and Mark Welniac, Saratoga, Kathy Drinka, Marshfield and Suzzanne Nelson, Stanley. as well as many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and friends.
She was preceded in death by one sister, Cindy Schug and her sisters-in-law, Tonya Schug and JoWanda Schug, her brothers-in-law, Michael, Gerald and Robert Drinka, sister-in-law, Margaret Drinka and her mother-in-law and father-in-law, John and Norma (Murphy) Drinka.
A Private Family Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, July 25, 2020 at St. Anthony Catholic Church, Athens. The Rev. George Graham will preside. Private family burial will be in Abbotsford at a later date. Mass will be live streamed on Facebook, or for later viewing at www.petersonkraemer.com
. Public visitation will be held on Friday, July 24, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the church. Social distancing guidelines will be practiced. There will be a rosary service at 7:30 p.m. Friday evening at the church. In lieu of flowers a memorial has been established in Julie's name. Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Athens is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com