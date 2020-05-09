|
|
Julie Martin
Rothschild - Julie Anne Strojny Martin, age 50, of Rothschild, WI passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, May 6th, 2020. She was the daughter of Stanley and the late Janice Strojny (Kostroski) of Mosinee. She was born on April 8th, 1970, in Wausau. She graduated Mosinee High School and went on to nursing school to graduate with an Associate's Degree in Nursing from Northcentral Technical College.
Julie was a registered nurse for over 20 years and loved her patients and coworkers. She was extremely proud of her son Tyler and spending time together was her favorite activity. She enjoyed gardening, the outdoors, dancing to Country and Polka music, sitting by the fire with friends, and spending time with loved ones.
Julie had a special relationship with her parents and dearly missed her mother, Janice, who preceded her in death in December 2011.
She had a large and loving extended family that will miss her tremendously. Knowing she is reunited with her Mother brings comfort to everyone that held them near to their hearts.
Survivors include her father, Stanley Strojny (Joyce Pliske), her son, Tyler Martin, Rothschild; her sister, Gina Strojny (Nick Holzem), Sun Prairie; her former husband, Terry Martin, Rothschild; and a special friend, Allen Falkowski, Rib Mountain.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to an education savings account for her son Tyler. More information to follow at bestefh.com.
Due to the health crisis, private family services will be held. Beste Funeral Home, Mosinee, is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be made at bestefh.com.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from May 9 to May 11, 2020