June L. Roeder
Wausau - June Laura Roeder, 90, of Rothschild, passed away on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at Mount View Care Center, Wausau.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at Mount Calvary Lutheran Church, 503 Schmidt Ave, Rothschild with Rev. Richard Block officiating. Visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m. until the time of service at the church. Burial will be in Restlawn Memorial Park, town of Texas.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Aug. 5 to Aug. 6, 2019