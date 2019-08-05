Services
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Mount Calvary Lutheran Church
503 Schmidt Ave
Rothschild, WI
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Mount Calvary Lutheran Church
503 Schmidt Ave
Rothschild, WI
June L. Roeder Obituary
June L. Roeder

Wausau - June Laura Roeder, 90, of Rothschild, passed away on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at Mount View Care Center, Wausau.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at Mount Calvary Lutheran Church, 503 Schmidt Ave, Rothschild with Rev. Richard Block officiating. Visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m. until the time of service at the church. Burial will be in Restlawn Memorial Park, town of Texas.

You may view the full obituary and sign the family guestbook at www.helke.com.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Aug. 5 to Aug. 6, 2019
