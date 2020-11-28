June Zunker
Stettin - June Ann Zunker, 97, Stettin, passed away peacefully, with family at her side, on November 24, 2020.
June was born June 12, 1923 in rural Wausau. She was the only child of Hilton and Laura Sabatke.
June graduated high school in Wausau by temporarily living with a family friend. In turn for her stay, she was their housekeeper.
June met Norton Zunker at a public dance in Little Chicago. She married him on Sept. 18, 1942 with an unforgettable celebration. June and Norton were married 68 years when he passed away. The couple worked together on their family dairy farm, growing their own produce and raising their own meat. The canning shelves were always full. Her green thumb filled her yard and house with beautiful flowers year round. June and Norton also traveled the U.S. and abroad to many places of interest and made an abundance of friends during their travels. Of all the things that June did in her life, she was most proud of her family.
June was a member of the Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church choir in Stettin for 40 years. She was also a member of the Altar Guild, the Ladies Aid and the Vilas Homemakers. June and Norton were respected members of their community and were involved in many committees, social gatherings and card clubs.
June was an excellent cook and baker. She worked several years in the kitchens at Rib River and Schmidt's. Every grandchild received a special cake on their birthday. She had many delicious recipes that family and friends still enjoy.
June was a very loving person. She made new friends up until her last days. Her love for family and friends was important to her and obvious to all. She was always ready with a hug & kiss and a smile for her loved ones.
June is survived by her two sons Larry (Julie) Stevens Point and Neal (Lynn) Merrill. Three grandchildren, Craig (Jessica) Neumann Merrill, Brandon (Amy) Zunker Stettin, Kristin (Justin) Weltzin Stettin. 6 great-grandsons Zachary, Jordan, Cameron, Otto, Max and Lennon.
There will be a private family service for June with a celebration of her life to be scheduled at a later date. Burial will be at Pine Grove Cemetery. Helke Funeral Home is assisting the family; you may sign our family guestbook at helke.com
.
Sincere appreciation goes to the staff of Copperleaf Assisted Living for their kind and compassionate care for June.