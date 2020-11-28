1/1
June Zunker
1923 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share June's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
June Zunker

Stettin - June Ann Zunker, 97, Stettin, passed away peacefully, with family at her side, on November 24, 2020.

June was born June 12, 1923 in rural Wausau. She was the only child of Hilton and Laura Sabatke.

June graduated high school in Wausau by temporarily living with a family friend. In turn for her stay, she was their housekeeper.

June met Norton Zunker at a public dance in Little Chicago. She married him on Sept. 18, 1942 with an unforgettable celebration. June and Norton were married 68 years when he passed away. The couple worked together on their family dairy farm, growing their own produce and raising their own meat. The canning shelves were always full. Her green thumb filled her yard and house with beautiful flowers year round. June and Norton also traveled the U.S. and abroad to many places of interest and made an abundance of friends during their travels. Of all the things that June did in her life, she was most proud of her family.

June was a member of the Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church choir in Stettin for 40 years. She was also a member of the Altar Guild, the Ladies Aid and the Vilas Homemakers. June and Norton were respected members of their community and were involved in many committees, social gatherings and card clubs.

June was an excellent cook and baker. She worked several years in the kitchens at Rib River and Schmidt's. Every grandchild received a special cake on their birthday. She had many delicious recipes that family and friends still enjoy.

June was a very loving person. She made new friends up until her last days. Her love for family and friends was important to her and obvious to all. She was always ready with a hug & kiss and a smile for her loved ones.

June is survived by her two sons Larry (Julie) Stevens Point and Neal (Lynn) Merrill. Three grandchildren, Craig (Jessica) Neumann Merrill, Brandon (Amy) Zunker Stettin, Kristin (Justin) Weltzin Stettin. 6 great-grandsons Zachary, Jordan, Cameron, Otto, Max and Lennon.

There will be a private family service for June with a celebration of her life to be scheduled at a later date. Burial will be at Pine Grove Cemetery. Helke Funeral Home is assisting the family; you may sign our family guestbook at helke.com.

Sincere appreciation goes to the staff of Copperleaf Assisted Living for their kind and compassionate care for June.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wausau Daily Herald from Nov. 28 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Helke Funeral Home and Cremation Service
302 Spruce St
Wausau, WI 54401
(715) 842-3993
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Helke Funeral Home and Cremation Service

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved