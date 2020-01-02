|
|
Justin Bennett Childs
Wausau - Justin Bennett Childs, 85, of Wausau, entered into eternal rest on December 31, 2019 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.
Justin was born in Mosinee to the late Justin Sr. and Olive (Latham) Blasidell on March 23, 1934 and spent much of his childhood growing up in Chicago. He married Jean Weimerskirch on July 11, 1959 at St. Anne's Catholic Church, Wausau, and she preceded him in death July 18, 2009. He was a welder and after moving the family back to the Wausau area, he worked as a welding supervisor for J. I. Case until his retirement.
Justin loved to travel and over his lifetime traveled to the Dominican Republic, Mexico, Canada, Alaska, Switzerland, Germany, England, France, Spain, and Italy. He went on cruises to Saint Thomas and Saint Martin and bus trips to Branson, Saint Louis, San Antonio, Houston, Hot Springs, Nashville, and Mackinac Island.
Justin served in the Army and National Guards from 1956 to 1962. The last trip he took was to Washington DC on October 21, 2019 with the Never Forgotten Honor Flight Mission #38. After being on the waiting list for years, he proudly joined his fellow veterans to visit the Korean, Vietnam, and Lincoln Memorials, the Navy Memorial and White House, the WWII Memorial, the FDR Memorial, the Arlington National Cemetery and changing of the guard at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, Iwo Jima, Pentagon, 9-11 Memorial, and the Air Force Memorial.
Among his favorite things was a passion for NASCAR and woodworking. Justin loved the racing sport and followed his favorite driver cheering him on during the season. In-between the races, he made solid oak tables, benches, desks, bookcases, cabinets, tissue boxes, jewelry cases, music boxes, and various other items. These works of art brought joy to the entire family and his circle of friends.
Justin is survived by his daughters Patricia (Mark) Michalik, Maple Grove, MN, Lynn (Mark) Little, Janesville, WI, and Kathryn (Marc) Volkman, Weston, WI; grandchildren Matthew (Casey) Michalik, Adam (Jennah) Michalik, Miranda (Chris) Laffin, Alex Little, and Keegan Little; great-grandchildren Blake Michalik, Nevaeh Laffin, Xander Laffin, Dylan Michalik, and Maguire Michalik; and sister Velma Joswick. He is preceded in death by his granddaughter Danielle Volkman, sisters Dorothy Zander, Lillian Holt, and his parents.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, January 6, 2020 at St. Therese Parish, 113 W. Kort Street, Rothschild with a visitation from 9 a.m. until the time of service. Following mass, a luncheon will be served before the 2 p.m. burial at Restlawn Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Never Forgotten Honor Flight.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Jan. 2 to Jan. 5, 2020