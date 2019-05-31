Services
Helke Funeral Home and Cremation Service
302 Spruce St
Wausau, WI 54401
(715) 842-3993
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Helke Funeral Home and Cremation Service
302 Spruce St
Wausau, WI 54401
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
1:00 PM
Helke Funeral Home and Cremation Service
302 Spruce St
Wausau, WI 54401
View Map
Schofield - Kameron "Kam" Frisinger, 22, passed away in his apartment on Monday, May 27, 2019. He was born October 9, 1996 in Wausau to Kirk and Kerri (Tesch) Frisinger and the youngest brother to Kallen and Kendra Frisinger. Kameron's life was cut short from complications due to Diabetes. Our family will forever miss him but celebrate his life as Kam is now at peace with his grandfather, great grandparents and uncle.

As a child Kam enjoyed sports, wrestling and playing football. In high school and after graduating he found a passion and talent for bowling participating in several leagues and competing at the state level earning several medals. Snowboarding, snowmobiling and gaming were more of his interests. A consistent love in Kam's life was camping and his campground family at River's Edge in Stevens Point. He was an avid animal lover and spent time with his dogs, cats, bird and those of his extended family and friends.

Kameron is survived by his parents, Kirk and Kerri of Wausau, brother, Kallen of Madison, sister, Kendra of Wausau, paternal grandmother, Karen Frisinger of Mosinee, maternal grandparents, Hank and Marlene Berna of Weston and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

A celebration of Kameron's life will be at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, June 1, 2019 at Helke Funeral Home, 302 Spruce St. Wausau. Visitation will be Saturday from 11:00 a.m. until the time of services at the funeral home. You may sign our family guest book at helke.com.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family with donations forwarded to Camp Lakota (American Diabetes Foundation) in Rosholt, Wi.

We would like to extend a special thank you to everyone at Pastika Independent Living Services, Mirror Image and Inclusa who helped Kam achieve his goal of independent living. We especially thank Kou Xiong of Reflective Choices who not only supported Kam and our family but was our "rock" and a true friend.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald on May 31, 2019
