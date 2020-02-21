|
Kandace Kay Barich
Weston - Kandace Kay Barich, 46, of Weston, lost her battle against cancer on February 20, 2020 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.
Kandace was born September 21, 1973 in Milwaukee to James and Mary (Burlage) Blonski. She married Craig Barich on June 17, 2000 and together they had two daughters- Kaitlyn and Carlee. She was a registered nurse and loved her job at Aspirus- working in the NICU. Kandace had a lot of hobbies, but especially enjoyed gardening, arts and crafts, all animals but particularly butterflies. Above all things, Kandace loved her family. She will be remembered for her loving and caring demeanor.
Kandace is survived by her husband Craig; daughters Kaitlyn and Carlee; mother Mary Blonski; brother Jay Blonski; brother-in-law Derrick Barich; sister-in-law Allison (Matthew) Rakowski; in-laws Gary and Ann Barich; two aunts; four uncles; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Visitation will be Wednesday, February 26, 2020 from 4 pm-8 pm at Brainard Funeral Home- Everest Chapel, 5712 Memorial Court, Weston and again form 10 am-11 am at St. Agnes Catholic Church, 6101 Zinser Street. Mass will be at 11 am. Fr. Greg Bohren will officiate.
Kandace's family wishes to thank friends Paula and Mae for their friendship, love and care over the years.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Feb. 21 to Feb. 22, 2020