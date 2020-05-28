Karen Elizabeth Treweek
Karen Elizabeth Treweek, 70, died Monday, May 25, 2020 at Marshfield Medical Center.
She was born February 3, 1950 in Frederic, Wisconsin, daughter of the late Herloff and Ada (Murphy) Petersen.
Karen grew up on a small dairy farm in Northwestern Wisconsin but the family eventually moved to Rice Lake, Wisconsin where she attended school. She graduated from Rice Lake High School in 1968. She then attended the University of Wisconin-Superior where she graduated with a bachelor's degree in chemistry in 1972. She was hired by the federal government as a chemist and moved to Chicago where she first worked for the US Dept. of Agriculture and later the Food and Drug Adminstration.
On June 2, 1973 she married Thomas Treweek at Bethany Lutheran Church in Rice Lake. She continued to work as a chemist and became the breadwinner while Tom attended dental school in Chicago. Upon his graduation from Loyola University, they moved to Madison, Wisconsin where Tom did a year long residency at Methodist Hospital. From there, they moved to Athens and set up housekeeping. Karen inherited her dad's ability to build and renovate and she did much to improve the old house they had bought. She liked to garden and the many perennial flower beds are testimony to her skill. She also planted a big vegetable garden every year. Later she took up the art of making stained glass windows. Karen had a fondness for dogs and cats and we were never without both around the house.
Shortly after moving to Athens, Karen was diagnosed with MS which she fought with much courage and grace for almost 40 years. In 2015 she began to show signs of dementia. Slowly it took a toll on her mind and body. Throughout her life she lived with dinity and courage and is remembered by many for the pretty smiles even when things were bleak. She lost the abiltiy to carry on a conversation but the most frequently said word that she could still manage right up to the end was "thank you".
Survivors inlcude her husband, Tom; sister, Eileen Petersen; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, John and Kim Treweek and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers, Bruce and Kurt and sister, Marie.
She will be sorely missed by her husband and many friends and family. May God give her the peace she so deserves.
Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Athens, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com
Published in Wausau Daily Herald from May 28 to May 31, 2020.