Resources
More Obituaries for Karen Gault
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Karen K. Gault

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Karen K. Gault Obituary
Karen K. Gault

Karen K. Gault, 67, died Thursday, May 14, 2020 under the care of Ministry Home Care Hospice at House of the Dove, Marshfield.

She was born February 1, 1953 in Appleton, daughter of the late Herbert and Helen (Hintz) Kippenhan. On August 2, 1975 she married Edward Gault at St. Paul's United Church of Christ, Wausau.

Survivors include her husband, Ed Gault; daughters, Julie (Joseph Thorp) Gault and Jessica (Matthew) Tingue; and granddaughter, Desiree Tingue.

Private burial will be in Restlawn Memorial Park, Wausau.

In lieu of flowers, charitable donations may be made in Karen's memory to either:

Children's Miracle Network, 611 N. Joseph Ave., Marshfield, WI 54449 or Everett Roehl Marshfield Public Library, 105 S. Maple Ave., Marshfield, WI 54449

Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Wausau, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from May 15 to May 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Karen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -