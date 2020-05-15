|
Karen K. Gault
Karen K. Gault, 67, died Thursday, May 14, 2020 under the care of Ministry Home Care Hospice at House of the Dove, Marshfield.
She was born February 1, 1953 in Appleton, daughter of the late Herbert and Helen (Hintz) Kippenhan. On August 2, 1975 she married Edward Gault at St. Paul's United Church of Christ, Wausau.
Survivors include her husband, Ed Gault; daughters, Julie (Joseph Thorp) Gault and Jessica (Matthew) Tingue; and granddaughter, Desiree Tingue.
Private burial will be in Restlawn Memorial Park, Wausau.
In lieu of flowers, charitable donations may be made in Karen's memory to either:
Children's Miracle Network, 611 N. Joseph Ave., Marshfield, WI 54449 or Everett Roehl Marshfield Public Library, 105 S. Maple Ave., Marshfield, WI 54449
Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Wausau, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from May 15 to May 17, 2020