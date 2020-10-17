1/1
Karen K. Wysocki
Karen K. Wysocki

Ringle - Karen K. Wysocki, 77 of Ringle passed away peacefully at Cedar Ridge Elder Service on October 16, 2020 surround by her loving family. She was born to Earl and Marion (Ullenbrauck) Burns on Feb. 3, 1943.

She is survived by her two wonderful daughters, Tammy (Thomas- the son she never had) Dallman of Hatley, Kelly (Andy-the second son she never had) Wolff, Ringle, one brother Larry (Sandra) Burns of Kronenwetter, two sisters Judy (Arlyn) Maier, Ringle, Gloria (Wayne) Staszak, Tripoli, sister in law Dutchie Wysocki, Schofield.

She was preceded in death by her husband Jerry, and one brother David Burns.

She married the love of her life, Jerry Wysocki on August 28, 1965 at St. James Catholic Church Wausau. For many years Karen had her own in home daycare and later she and Jerry started their own business J & K Repair in Ringle. In their younger days they were members of the Ringle Riff-Raff Club. Karen was also a devoted pet mom to Bruiser, Tuffy and Teddy.

We would like to especially thank the staff at Cedar Ridge in Mosinee for the special care they gave to our mom.

Services will be held at John J. Buettgen Funeral Home on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 with Visitation starting at 12:00 pm with Prayer Service at 1:45 pm followed by burial at Gate of Heaven.

We will be following guidelines of COVID 19 so please wear a mask and respect social distancing.

John J. Buettgen Funeral Home is assisting family at this time. Online condolences may be expressed at HonorOne.com






Published in Wausau Daily Herald from Oct. 17 to Oct. 19, 2020.
