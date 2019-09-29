|
Karen M. Kellbach
Wausau - Karen May Kellbach, 66, of Wausau, passed away on September 22, 2019, while spending time with her son in Oklahoma.
Karen was born in Wausau on July 13, 1953 to the late Roger and Oranell (Thurs) Kellbach. She worked as a bookkeeper for First United Methodist Church before retiring. For many years, Karen was proud to serve her community as a City Council Member in Wausau, and on the Marathon County Board.
Karen is survived by her son, Brandon (Jenny) Kellbach.
In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Karen's name to Paws Enforcing Laws Fund or Wausau Police Department Therapy Dog Fund through Community Foundation of North Central Wisconsin.
Private graveside services will be held at Pine Grove Cemetery. Family and friends may go to helke.com to sign the family guestbook.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald on Sept. 29, 2019