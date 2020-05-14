|
Karen M. Kleinschmidt
Wausau - Karen M. Kleinschmidt, 62, died peacefully at her home with her family by her side, on Wednesday, May 13, 2020, under the care of Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services.
She was born June 6, 1957 in Wausau, daughter of the late James and Rita (Riedel) Sparbel. On September 25, 1999, she married Scott Kleinschmidt at St. John Lutheran Church, Hamburg. He survives.
For many years, Karen worked as a receptionist for local car dealerships, most recently at Brickner's of Wausau until her retirement. One of her greatest joys was traveling to Captiva Island, Florida with her husband, Scott. She had a strong passionate love for the ocean, sea life, especially turtles, shelling and spending time with her two boys. Karen loved her cat "Allie" and enjoyed cooking. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Survivors include, her husband, Scott, Wausau; two sons, Eric Willhite, Athens and Josh (Kristen) Willhite, Wausau; seven siblings, Brian (Connie) Sparbel, Tomahawk, Alice (Rob) Gray, Tomahawk, Joan (Tim) Harvey, Wausau, Susan (Mike) Desario, Yonkers, N.Y., Jim Sparbel, Plover, Cathy Sparbel, Tomahawk and Robert (Lynna) Sparbel, Minneapolis, MN; her mother-in-law, Lorraine Kleinschmidt, Wausau; her brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Mike (Kitty Kramer) Kleinschmidt, Merrill, Lorrie (Dave) Franke, New London, Jamie (Kevin) Nash, Boulder, CO, Carla Beams, Wausau and Steve (Stacy) Kleinschmidt, Merrill; and many nieces and nephews.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by one brother, Tom Sparbel; and her father-in-law, Lawrence Kleinschmidt.
Public visitation will be on Saturday, May 16, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 3400 Stewart Avenue, Wausau. Social distancing will be observed. Private services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Rev. Donald Love will officiate. Burial will be in St. John Cemetery, Hamburg.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services, Dr. Niaz Haque and the staff at Aspirus Oncology, and Dr. Stuart Wong and the staff at Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee, for the outstanding care and support given to Karen and her family.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from May 14 to May 16, 2020