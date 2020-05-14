Services
Peterson-Kraemer Funeral Home Wausau West
3400 Stewart Ave
Wausau, WI 54401
(715) 845-6900
Visitation
Saturday, May 16, 2020
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Peterson-Kraemer Funeral Home Wausau West
3400 Stewart Ave
Wausau, WI 54401
View Map
Service
Private
Peterson-Kraemer Funeral Home Wausau West
3400 Stewart Ave
Wausau, WI 54401
Resources
More Obituaries for Karen Kleinschmidt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Karen M. Kleinschmidt


1957 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Karen M. Kleinschmidt Obituary
Karen M. Kleinschmidt

Wausau - Karen M. Kleinschmidt, 62, died peacefully at her home with her family by her side, on Wednesday, May 13, 2020, under the care of Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services.

She was born June 6, 1957 in Wausau, daughter of the late James and Rita (Riedel) Sparbel. On September 25, 1999, she married Scott Kleinschmidt at St. John Lutheran Church, Hamburg. He survives.

For many years, Karen worked as a receptionist for local car dealerships, most recently at Brickner's of Wausau until her retirement. One of her greatest joys was traveling to Captiva Island, Florida with her husband, Scott. She had a strong passionate love for the ocean, sea life, especially turtles, shelling and spending time with her two boys. Karen loved her cat "Allie" and enjoyed cooking. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Survivors include, her husband, Scott, Wausau; two sons, Eric Willhite, Athens and Josh (Kristen) Willhite, Wausau; seven siblings, Brian (Connie) Sparbel, Tomahawk, Alice (Rob) Gray, Tomahawk, Joan (Tim) Harvey, Wausau, Susan (Mike) Desario, Yonkers, N.Y., Jim Sparbel, Plover, Cathy Sparbel, Tomahawk and Robert (Lynna) Sparbel, Minneapolis, MN; her mother-in-law, Lorraine Kleinschmidt, Wausau; her brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Mike (Kitty Kramer) Kleinschmidt, Merrill, Lorrie (Dave) Franke, New London, Jamie (Kevin) Nash, Boulder, CO, Carla Beams, Wausau and Steve (Stacy) Kleinschmidt, Merrill; and many nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by one brother, Tom Sparbel; and her father-in-law, Lawrence Kleinschmidt.

Public visitation will be on Saturday, May 16, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 3400 Stewart Avenue, Wausau. Social distancing will be observed. Private services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Rev. Donald Love will officiate. Burial will be in St. John Cemetery, Hamburg.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services, Dr. Niaz Haque and the staff at Aspirus Oncology, and Dr. Stuart Wong and the staff at Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee, for the outstanding care and support given to Karen and her family.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from May 14 to May 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Karen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Peterson-Kraemer Funeral Home Wausau West
Download Now