Karen Mary Stankowski
- - Karen Mary Stankowski was set free on September 7, 2019. She was born on June 10, 1955 to Arnold and Stella Swatloski. Karen believed in family, faith, and finding joy in every day. She spent a large portion of her childhood and adult life around animals -- milking cows and riding horses; raising fair steers and hogs; raising goats, chickens, and turkeys. Karen was lucky to meet her husband, Tom, at a dance and spend her adult life with him. They were blessed with 3 children, Gary (Holly), Teresa (Quinn Sanford), Dan (Brooke) and even further blessed with grandchildren Gracie, Jack, Ella, Alden, August, Helen, and Cora. She spent her young adult years at home with her children creating fond memories with the occasional popcorn and chocolate shakes in the evenings when Tommy was at work. When her daughter, Teresa, left for Nursing school, Karen went too. Karen was so proud to be a RN. She was a caregiver both at work and at home. Leisure time was spent driving tractor, milking cows (always wearing a bandana) growing a gigantic vegetable garden (and then canning/processing food for winter), and helping to raise and be present in all her grandchildren (who called her Mana) and children's lives. She also enjoyed traveling and trying new things whether it be whale watching, farm tours, or exotic foods. Karen soaked up every moment she could enjoying the waves of the ocean. A special gift she has left behind are many crocheted hats made with love and hours of time. Karen is preceded in death by her brother Gregory and father Arnold. She is survived by her mother Stella, her husband Tom, and siblings Roger (Pam), Joan (Jeff Cherek), Alan (Amy), and Lori (Jerry Ciula). She has also left behind her adoring children and their spouses, grandchildren, many nieces, nephews, extended family and wonderful friends.
An important message from Karen is to "Live Life with Courage and Purpose".
A private celebration of Karen's life will be at St Patrick's Catholic Church in Halder, WI. In lieu of plants, flowers and gifts, she wishes all memorials be given to a children's cancer research institution.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald on Sept. 15, 2019