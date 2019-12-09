|
Karen Ollhoff
Village of Maine - Karen Ollhoff, 76, died Friday, December 6, 2019 at Woodland Court Elder Services in Merrill, surrounded by her family, under the care of Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services.
She was born October 12, 1943 in Wausau, daughter of the late Alfred and Helen (Koppa) Peters. On February 17, 1962, she married James "Popsie" Ollhoff at Trinity Lutheran Church, Wausau. He preceded her in death on January 7, 2019.
Karen grew up in the Village of Maine playing baseball with her brothers, riding her horse, Ginger, spending time with her Uncle Byron and Aunt Florence in Athens, and going up north to Somo Lake. After marrying , she worked very hard on the dairy farm while raising 6 children. She loved animals, especially dogs, and had many over the years. She loved to read and do the daily newspaper word scramble. She loved planting her many flowerbeds. If anyone stopped over, she would offer a piece of her many different desserts she always made. Music was always playing in the house and barn along with the WDEZ Sunday morning polka show. She loved kids, especially her grandchildren. She was a kind, generous person always putting everyone else before her. Never one to let grass grow under her feet, she taught us kids a good, honest work ethic. We know she is with Deb, Dan and Popsie now, but we miss her dearly.
Survivors include her children, Mitch (Guyna) Ollhoff, Greg (Jackie) Ollhoff, Diane (Ward-her favorite son-in-law) Bennett and Scott (fiancé Victoria) Ollhoff; grandchildren, Ashley Smith, Jordan, Luke, Grace, Leigha, Gunner and Lydia Ollhoff; great-grandchildren, John, Alannah and Dylan Smith; one brother, Ronnie (Faye) Peters; one sister, Kristy (Gus "Junior") Gollhardt; brothers and sisters in-law, Cary Peters, Irene Peters, Carol Uekert, Mary Lord, Charlene (Karl) Pilath, Mark (Josie) Ollhoff, Mike (Sandy) Ollhoff, Tina Ollhoff, Gene (Peggy) Ollhoff, Gary (Chris) Ollhoff and Bob Richey; and many nieces and nephews.
Besides her parents and husband, Jim, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Debbie; son, Dan, four brothers, Alfred,"Fritz", Kenny, Billy and Gary Peters; an infant sister, Patsy; sister in-laws, Bea Peters, Stella Peters,Katie Richey; and brothers-in-law, David Ollhoff and Donnie Uekert.
The family would like to thank Missy, Daryl and the whole staff at Woodland Court that took such good care of our Mom.
Funeral services will be at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 3400 Stewart Avenue, Wausau. Rev. Zach Holdorf will officiate. Burial will be in the Maple Grove Cemetery, Village of Maine. Visitation will be on Saturday from 11:00 a.m. until time of services at the funeral home.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Dec. 9 to Dec. 11, 2019