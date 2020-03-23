Services
Weston - The world lost a beautiful woman when Karen Schmutzler, 76, of Weston, passed away on Thursday, March 19, 2020 at Pride TLC. Karen was born in Wausau on March 2, 1944 to the late Carl and Ida (Zahrt) Schmalz. She married Roger Schmutzler on February 16, 1963.

Karen worked at the Village of Weston as the deputy clerk-treasurer and then after her retirement, she was elected to the Village Board of Trustees for 8 years of service.

She adored her life as Grandma and Mom, and was happy to be with her kids. Over her life she was always there for family, adventures, sleepovers, and parties. She loved cooking and baking goodies for all.

Karen is survived by her husband of 57 years Roger Schmutzler, daughters Renee (Tim) Feathers and Karla Marvin (Gary Churkey). She is also survived by her grandchildren Ryan Feathers, Nick Marvin, Kendra (James) Gilbertson and Logan (Emily) Marvin, and great-grandchildren Khloe and Jaxon Marvin. She was preceded in death by her mother and father, and her two sisters Chrys and Cathleen.

Private family burial will be held at Pine Grove Cemetery and a celebration of Karen's life will be held at a later date.

The family wishes to thank Pride TLC and Aspirus Hospice workers, nurses, and doctors for taking such great care of her during her stay and final days.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Mar. 23 to Mar. 25, 2020
