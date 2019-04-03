|
|
Karen Sophia Krueger (Teske)
Wausau - Karen Sophia Krueger (Teske), 71, of Wausau, WI left us to join our Father in Heaven on Monday, March 25th, 2019. Born February 19, 1948 to the late Gilbert and Blondina (Buch) Teske, Karen passed away peacefully in her home under the care of her loving husband, Jerrold Krueger, Daughter Lisa Braun and Aspirus Hospice Care.
After graduating from Wausau Senior High School in 1966, Karen fulfilled her passion for caring for others by working as a CNA at the Wausau (Aspirus) Hospital and North Central Healthcare Center. During these years, Karen had the opportunity to care for many people, often going above and beyond for those in need. This was even more apparent to her children and grandchildren, as Karen was always there, especially when needed the most. Her favorite pastime included spending time with her loved ones, especially her grandchildren, and accompanying her husband on many fishing and camping trips. She also enjoyed sitting on the deck reading a good book, talking with the neighbors, playing cards, completing word puzzles, and taking a much-needed snooze on the couch with her dogs, Diesel and Jake. She will be truly missed by many friends and family.
Karen is survived by husband, Jerrold Krueger, mother-in-law Helen Krueger, daughters Tammy(Ron) Block and Lisa (Randy) Braun, sons Jerod(Joy) Krueger and Trevor(Brittany) Krueger, brother Wayne(Marlene) Teske, brother-in-law Jon(Deb)Krueger, sisters-in-law Eileen, June, Jolene, and Dawn Teske, Patricia(Jeff) Karasek, Mary Krueger(Randy Meverden), grandchildren Jessica and Cassie (Merklein), Cheyenne and Chelsea (Block), Lexi and Max (Braun), Brayton (Robbins-Krueger), Royce and Mira (Krueger), Wyatt (Krueger); along with many other nieces, nephews and close friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Gilbert and Blondina Teske, brother- and sister-in-law Kenneth (Merle) Delmer Teske, sister- and brother-in-law Shirley (Elmer) Wendorf, brother Stanley, Larry and David Teske, sister Bonnie Kopplin (Teske), father-in-law Leroy Krueger, brother-in-laws Rodney and Randy Krueger, and sister-in-law Lou-Ann Gille.
Memorial service will be held April 6th,2019 at Mount Olive Church in Weston.
Visitation 12:30 until 2:00 pm, with Service to follow.
Pot-luck lunch provided by the Jerrold Krueger family in remembrance of Karen after the service.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald on Apr. 3, 2019