Karen Sue Thiele
Wausau - Karen S. Thiele, 79, Schofield, was called home to the Lord on Monday, August 19, 2019 with her husband, Bob, at her side.
Karen was born in Oshkosh on June 29, 1939, to the late Adrian and Ella (Schmuhl) Broderick. She graduated from Oshkosh High School in 1958. She married Robert J. Theiele on October 10, 1964, at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Oshkosh.
Bob and Karen moved to the Schofield area in 1972 where she was employed as a Pharmacy Tech at North Central Health Care. She was a loving mother, always tending to sporting events that her boys, Shawn and Troy, were involved in. Karen will also be remembered as a devoted friend to many.
Karen spent her life serving her Lord and was a faithful member of St. Peter Ev. Lutheran Church in Schofield. There, she was a member of the Ladies Aid, school board, education committee, senior choir and LL Guild; helped in the school library, was a pre-school and kindergarten aid, volunteered for Vacation Bible School, and worked on the church newsletter. She was a beloved Sunday School teacher for more than 26 years and served in that role both at Bethlehem in Oshkosh and at St. Peter.
Karen is survived by her husband of 54 years, Robert "Bob"; sons Shawn (Alecia) Thiele of Platteville, WI, and their children, Collin & Natalie; and Troy (Lisa) Thiele of San Jose, CA, and their son, Skylar.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Adrian Broderick, Jr.; and sister, Lois Buehring.
Funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at St. Peter Ev. Lutheran Church, 1351 S. Grand Ave., Schofield. Rev. Jeffrey Mahnke will preside. Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service at the church. Interment will be at Lake View Memorial Park in Oshkosh.
Brainard Funeral Home - Everest Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be shared at www.brainardfuneral.com.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald on Aug. 21, 2019