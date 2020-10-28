1/1
Karl V. Williams
Karl V. Williams

Wausau - Karl V. Williams, 91, died Sunday, October 25, 2020 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

He was born May 26, 1929 in Platteville, WI, son of the late Lester and Lillian (Pagel) Williams. On September 21, 1950, he married Joan Wittman at St. Mary Catholic Church, Wausau. She preceded him in death on June 12, 2009.

Karl was a veteran of the United States Army, serving during the Korean War as an instructor at the Anti-aircraft Weaponry and Guided Missile School in Fort Bliss, TX.

He was a graduate of Wausau Senior High School and attended the University of Wisconsin Marathon County. Karl worked in the building industry as a residential designer and later as the Director of Corporate Planning at Wausau Homes, retiring in 1991. He was an admirer of Frank Lloyd Wright's buildings and incorporated many of his designs in his personal homes.

Karl was a member of the Planning Commission for the Town of Stettin and a longtime member of St. Matthew Catholic Church and the St. Matthew Men's Club.

Survivors include, two children, Kurt (Carolyn) Williams, Fitchburg and Susan (Shad) Schlicht, Stevens Point; and three grandchildren, Keon and Dana Williams and Sabrina Schlicht.

Besides his parents and wife, Joan, he was preceded in death by an infant brother.

The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, October 30, 2020 at St. Matthew Catholic Church, Wausau. Rev. Robert Thorn will preside. Entombment will be in the Garden of Eternal Rest Mausoleum, Restlawn Memorial Park, Wausau. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until time of services on Friday at the church. Social distancing will be observed and face masks are required to attend.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Never Forgotten Honor Flight or REGI (Raptor Education Group of Antigo).

Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 3400 Stewart Avenue, Wausau is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com






Published in Wausau Daily Herald from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Peterson-Kraemer Funeral Home Wausau West
3400 Stewart Ave
Wausau, WI 54401
(715) 845-6900
