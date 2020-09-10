Karl W. Manthei
Karl W. Manthei of Fairfield, CA passed away peacefully on September 5, 2020 surrounded by his family at his home.
Karl was born March 10, 1939 to Karl Manthei Sr. and Hilma (Plautz) Manthei in Wausau, WI. He graduated from Wausau High School in 1958 and then joined the U.S. Navy in 1958 retiring in 1963 with the rank of Boiler Technician 1st Class Grade E6. He was assigned to three ships, The Ponchatoula (a refueler), the Haleakala (ammunition) and the Pyro (ammunition).
He married his beloved wife, Sue, July 21, 1962 and were married for 55 years until her passing on December 15, 2017. With this marriage came two young daughters, Rhonda (John) Hanson and Toni Lynn Jackson. Between his daughters he also has six grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren.
Also surviving are his four sisters, Grace Manthei, Wausau, WI, Faye Henley, North Canton, OH, Alyce (Lou) Windhurst, Point Richmond, CA and Karla (David) Markowski, Vacaville, CA; six nieces and six nephews.
Karl was active in his church and embraced time spent with family in Wisconsin at family reunions. He was our clown, our historian and taster of every hot dish and dessert. If he went back for seconds you knew you made it right. Karl loved playing sheephead, and cribbage. He was also a collector of a variety of items including grandfather clock radios, Jim Beam decanters, brass and coins. His philosophy was: It's not necessarily finding an item, it is the hunt that made collecting an adventure.
Every year he went to the ocean to dive for abalone which is a culinary delight. He also came back to Wisconsin for deer hunting with family members. It was the comradery of telling each other the stories of the hunt.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Karl and Hilma Plautz Manthei, his step-father, Louis Sawyer, his nephew, Ray Atwood and niece, Alexis Henley.
Interment will be at Sacramento Valley National Cemetery in California by his beloved wife, Sue. There will be a memorial service at a later date in California.
Memorials may be directed to Grace United Church of Christ, 535 S. 3rd Ave, Wausau, WI 54401, or the charity of your choice
