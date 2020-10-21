Karmen K. Teigen



Karmen K Teigen, age 68, of Wausau, WI. passed away October 13, 2020 at The University Of Minnesota Hospital, after a year long battle with acute myeloid leukemia.



Karmen was born September 13, 1952 in Mondovi, WI to the late Myron and Eleonore (Wulff) Eide. She graduated from Mondovi High School in 1970. She married Dennis Teigen and together they had two sons, Dustin and Devin. They later divorced. Karmen received a bachelor of music education degree at UWEC. She attended graduate classes in music at the University of St. Thomas in St Paul, MN. She gave piano lessons for more than 45 years. Karmen was a long time member of Central Lutheran Church, Mondovi, where she became the church organist at age 15. She also taught music at Saint Peter and Paul Grade School in Independence. In 2004 Karmen accepted a position as Minister of Music at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Wausau. Upon retirement in 2015 Karmen continued to serve other Wausau congregations. Karmen was dean of the Wisconsin River Chapter of the American Guild of Organists. She was also a member of the Association of Lutheran Church Musicians, Wausau Lyric Choir and the Handbell Muscians organization. Karmen especially loved cooking, baking and gardening, but enjoyed other activities like scrap-booking. Her sons and their families were her pride and joy.



Karmen will be forever missed by her sons; Dustin (Jessica) Teigen, and Devin (Danielle) Teigen, her grandchildren; Greyson, Reeve and Parker Teigen, and Berkley Teigen, her siblings; Beverly (late Roger) Leonard, Maurice (Donna) Eide, Sharon Lehman, and Joe (Sue) Eide, along with many nieces, nephews, relatives and dedicated caregiver and friend Merri Miles-Kroening.



Karmen was preceded in death by her parents and brother-in-law Roger Leonard.



A visitation will be held Thursday October 22 from 4-7pm at the Talbot Family Funeral Home in Mondovi. Funeral services will be held Friday October 23 at 1pm at Central Lutheran Church in Mondovi by invitation only due to the COVID-19 limitations. In light of COVID-19 strict social distancing and masks will be required. A private burial will be at Lakeview Cemetery in Eau Claire.









