Katherine Johnson
Wausau - Katherine Johnson, 98, Wausau, died Wednesday February 20, 2019 at North Central Health Care Center, Wausau.
She was born December 19, 1920, in the town of Oronoco, daughter of the late Henry and Anna (Adler) Koenig. On November 14, 1940, she married Edwin A. Johnson in St. Charles, Minnesota. He preceded her in death April 15, 1983.
Katherine was a full-time homemaker and enjoyed playing Bingo and cards in her free time.
Survivors include seven children, Richard (Dorothy) Johnson, Tyler, TX, Donald "Runner" (Janice) Johnson, Phelps, Sharon (Gary) Boushley, Weston, David (Carol) Johnson, California, Mary (Tom) Schepp, Hazelhurst, Roseann LeMay, Eau Claire, Margaret (Daniel) Strehlow, Weston; a daughter-in-law, Marsha Johnson, San Antonio, TX,; 20 grandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren; six great-great grandchildren.
Besides her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Henrietta Benson, a son, Jerome Johnson, one granddaughter, two great grandsons, son-in-law, Tom LeMay and 13 brothers & sisters.
The Funeral Mass will be celebrated 10:30 a.m. Tuesday March 12, 2019 at St. Michael Catholic Church, Wausau. The Very Rev. Msgr. Mark Pierce will preside. Burial will be in Pine Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be on Tuesday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services at the church. Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Mar. 8 to Mar. 10, 2019