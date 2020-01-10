Services
Brainard Funeral Home and Cremation Center
5712 Memorial Court
Weston, WI 54476
715-845-5525
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathleen Donahue
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathleen "Katey" Donahue

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kathleen "Katey" Donahue Obituary
Kathleen "Katey" Donahue

Weston - Kathleen "Katey" Donahue, 92, of Weston, passed away peacefully at Rennes on January 9, 2020 surrounded by her loving family.

Katey was born in Wausau to the late Peter and Erna (Boening) Eckes on February 19, 1927. She graduated from Wausau High School and later worked at Metropolitan Life. She then went on to work at, and retire from, Wipfli and Ulrich Accounting. She married Dennis Donahue and after retiring, together they enjoyed winters in Panama City, FL and summers at Madeline Lake, Woodruff, WI.

Kathleen loved music and enjoyed singing and was a member of Sweet Adelines. She had a deep appreciation for the outdoors and the beauty of nature. She especially enjoyed fishing with Dennis on the lake or sitting around a fire with family and neighbors. Katey had a fantastic memory and loved being Up North and attending family gatherings- especially at the Elk's Club, where she and Dennis were members. She will be deeply missed by those that knew her.

Katey is survived by her son, David Donahue of Hazelhurst; grandchildren Drew Donahue of Madison and Kimberly (Peter) Stelahue of Spokane, WA; step-daughters Karen (LeRoy) Schauer of MN and Sheila (Rick) Holtgrave of MN; step-grandchildren Emily Riggs, Sara Holtgrave and Craig Holtgrave all of MN; brother Jerry Eckes of Hazelhurst; sister-in-law Darlene Eckes; and many nieces and nephews that were involved in her care. Katey is preceded by her husband Dennis; son Craig Donahue; sisters Margaret (Al) Urbanski, Lucile (Daniel) Markstrum; brothers Roger (Bev) Eckes and Ronald Eckes.

A celebration of Katey's life will be Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at 11:30 am with a visitation from 10:00 am until the time of service at Brainard Funeral Home- Everest Chapel, 5712 Memorial Court, Weston. Burial at Restlawn Memorial Park will follow.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mt. Calvary Summer Camp, 503 Schmidt Ave, Rothschild, WI 54474 or Campanile Performing Arts Center, 131 W Milwaukee St, Minocqua, WI 54548.

Katey's family wishes to thank Rennes and Renaissance, Aspirus Hospice and Dr. Michael Umland and staff for their care and compassion.

"I love you with all my heart"
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Jan. 10 to Jan. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kathleen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Brainard Funeral Home and Cremation Center
Download Now