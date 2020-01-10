|
|
Kathleen "Katey" Donahue
Weston - Kathleen "Katey" Donahue, 92, of Weston, passed away peacefully at Rennes on January 9, 2020 surrounded by her loving family.
Katey was born in Wausau to the late Peter and Erna (Boening) Eckes on February 19, 1927. She graduated from Wausau High School and later worked at Metropolitan Life. She then went on to work at, and retire from, Wipfli and Ulrich Accounting. She married Dennis Donahue and after retiring, together they enjoyed winters in Panama City, FL and summers at Madeline Lake, Woodruff, WI.
Kathleen loved music and enjoyed singing and was a member of Sweet Adelines. She had a deep appreciation for the outdoors and the beauty of nature. She especially enjoyed fishing with Dennis on the lake or sitting around a fire with family and neighbors. Katey had a fantastic memory and loved being Up North and attending family gatherings- especially at the Elk's Club, where she and Dennis were members. She will be deeply missed by those that knew her.
Katey is survived by her son, David Donahue of Hazelhurst; grandchildren Drew Donahue of Madison and Kimberly (Peter) Stelahue of Spokane, WA; step-daughters Karen (LeRoy) Schauer of MN and Sheila (Rick) Holtgrave of MN; step-grandchildren Emily Riggs, Sara Holtgrave and Craig Holtgrave all of MN; brother Jerry Eckes of Hazelhurst; sister-in-law Darlene Eckes; and many nieces and nephews that were involved in her care. Katey is preceded by her husband Dennis; son Craig Donahue; sisters Margaret (Al) Urbanski, Lucile (Daniel) Markstrum; brothers Roger (Bev) Eckes and Ronald Eckes.
A celebration of Katey's life will be Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at 11:30 am with a visitation from 10:00 am until the time of service at Brainard Funeral Home- Everest Chapel, 5712 Memorial Court, Weston. Burial at Restlawn Memorial Park will follow.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mt. Calvary Summer Camp, 503 Schmidt Ave, Rothschild, WI 54474 or Campanile Performing Arts Center, 131 W Milwaukee St, Minocqua, WI 54548.
Katey's family wishes to thank Rennes and Renaissance, Aspirus Hospice and Dr. Michael Umland and staff for their care and compassion.
"I love you with all my heart"
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Jan. 10 to Jan. 12, 2020