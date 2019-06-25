Kathleen E. Fay



Wausau, formerly of Manchester, NH - Kathleen (Kay) E. Fay, 76, died Friday, June 21, 2019 at Pride TLC in Weston, under the care of Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services.



She was born September 26, 1942 in Chicago, IL, daughter of the late LeRoy and Maxine (Harrigan) McDonald. On March 17, 1962, she married Paul Fay in Round Lake, IL. He preceded her in death on April 23, 2001.



As a navy wife, Kay raised her two children all over the United States and supported other Navy wives doing the same. Kay worked as retail manager for the Burlington Coat Factory in Manchester and Nashua NH until her retirement. She traveled extensively and especially loved her trips to the British Virgin Islands and Europe. Among some of her favorite pastimes, she enjoyed spending time with her family, reading, boating and fishing on Lake Winnipesaukee in New Hampshire, the New England Patriots, bird watching, particularly cardinals, the Red Hat Society, playing dominos with her friends, and she loved dogs, especially her collies.



Survivors include, her daughter, Colleen Fay, Elgin IL; her daughter-in-law, Cheryl Fay, Wausau; two grandsons, Ryan and Sean Fay; her granddaughter, Stephanie Fay; and 14 nieces and nephews.



Besides her parents and husband Paul, she was preceded in death by her son, Paul Fay; a sister Eleanor and three brothers, Tom, Jerry and Redmond McDonald.



A celebration of Kathleen's life will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 29, 2018 at Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 3400 Stewart Avenue, Wausau. Rev. Gail Sowell will officiate. Visitation will be on Saturday from 12:30 p.m. until time of services at the funeral home.



Memorials may be directed to the Rheumatoid Arthritis Foundation, Help Fight RA, 8815 Conroy Windermere Rd., Suite 309, Orlando, FL 32835.



