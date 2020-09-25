1/1
Kathleen "Kathy" Parrott
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kathleen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kathleen "Kathy" Parrott

Wausau - Kathleen "Kathy" C. Parrott, 75, Wausau, passed away on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital, Wausau, WI, after a brief illness.

She was born June 28, 1945 in Virginia, daughter of the late John and Mary (Collins) Coulouris.

Throughout her life, Kathy had many dear friends and continued to stay in touch with them wherever she lived. She had a lifetime love of cats and rescued many that became her family. Kathy's family and friends will miss her quick smile, conversations about nearly everything, her warm nature and the way she made everyone feel important and loved.

Survivors include her brother, William Coulouris, Port St. Lucie, FL, sister, Connie Anderson, Gilbert, AZ and sister-in-law, Barbara Coulouris, Wausau, WI, aunts and uncles, nieces and nephews, Cheryl Fay and her children, Ryan, Sean and Stephanie, Kevin Coulouris, Keith Coulouris and his children, Jackson and Alec, Lisa Anderson, Jack Anderson Jr. and wife, Niamh and children, Ciara & Owen, and many cousins. Kathy was especially close to her sister-in-law, Barb and her cousins, Eleanor, Billy and Charlie. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by aunts, uncles, many cousins and Paul Fay, niece Cheryl's husband.

A Public Memorial Visitation will be held from 3:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. Saturday, October 3, 2020 at the Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 1302 Sixth Street, Wausau. Social distancing guidelines will be in place and face masks are required by everyone who attends. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Humane Society of Marathon County, 7001 Packer Dr., Wausau, WI 54401.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wausau Daily Herald from Sep. 25 to Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Peterson-Kraemer Funeral Home Wausau East
1302 6Th St
Wausau, WI 54403
(715) 845-6900
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Peterson-Kraemer Funeral Home Wausau East

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved