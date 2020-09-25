Kathleen "Kathy" Parrott
Wausau - Kathleen "Kathy" C. Parrott, 75, Wausau, passed away on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital, Wausau, WI, after a brief illness.
She was born June 28, 1945 in Virginia, daughter of the late John and Mary (Collins) Coulouris.
Throughout her life, Kathy had many dear friends and continued to stay in touch with them wherever she lived. She had a lifetime love of cats and rescued many that became her family. Kathy's family and friends will miss her quick smile, conversations about nearly everything, her warm nature and the way she made everyone feel important and loved.
Survivors include her brother, William Coulouris, Port St. Lucie, FL, sister, Connie Anderson, Gilbert, AZ and sister-in-law, Barbara Coulouris, Wausau, WI, aunts and uncles, nieces and nephews, Cheryl Fay and her children, Ryan, Sean and Stephanie, Kevin Coulouris, Keith Coulouris and his children, Jackson and Alec, Lisa Anderson, Jack Anderson Jr. and wife, Niamh and children, Ciara & Owen, and many cousins. Kathy was especially close to her sister-in-law, Barb and her cousins, Eleanor, Billy and Charlie. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by aunts, uncles, many cousins and Paul Fay, niece Cheryl's husband.
A Public Memorial Visitation will be held from 3:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. Saturday, October 3, 2020 at the Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 1302 Sixth Street, Wausau. Social distancing guidelines will be in place and face masks are required by everyone who attends. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Humane Society of Marathon County, 7001 Packer Dr., Wausau, WI 54401.