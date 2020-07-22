1/1
Kathryn K. Griffin
1928 - 2020
Kathryn K. Griffin

Wausau - Kathryn (Kay) Griffin sailed off into her last sunset on Friday, July 17th.

This long time Wausau resident began her journey when she was born to Alfred "A.C" and Esther (Gregerson) Kiefer on March 23, 1928. She graduated from Wausau Senior High and went on to Carroll College.

Kay was fortunate to have married two wonderful "loves" in her lifetime. The first being William (Bill) Schneider from November 26, 1952 until his death in May of 1972 and Walter (Walt) Griffin from December 29, 1973 until his death in July of 2009.

Traveling was a passion of Kay's, being a travel agent herself at Marathon Travel. Whether Kay was cruising in Alaska or Hawaii, riding camels in Morocco or pontooning on the Wisconsin River, one thing her family will remember about Kay was her love of travel and adventure. She also loved working at Williams Realty where she had a successful career as a real estate agent.

Sports were another love of Kays. She was a devoted cheerleader of the Packers and as a season ticket holder attended many tailgating parties at Lambeau Field. Highlights of watching TV included hours spent enjoying football, golf and tennis.

Kay was a member of the First Presbyterian Church. She enjoyed and appreciated her connections to fellow parishioners. She was also a member of the YMCA, YWCA, and Wisconsin Realtors Association and volunteered at Wausau Hospital and the American Legion.

A treasure Kay gave to her family was her love of being on the water in the great Wisconsin Northwoods. Many of the family vacations were spent relaxing on docks or floats while watching the summer days disappear…memories her family will cherish forever.

Kay is survived by her 3 daughters: Mary Kay Schneider of Wausau, Patricia (Michael) Kottek of Montana, and Cyndi Schneider of Wausau. She is further survived by her 5 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren, and her sister, Betteann Halder, of Wausau. Kay was preceded in death by her sister, Marlys Morman.

More than anything Kay loved her family… unconditionally. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. She will be deeply missed, but never forgotten.

Memorials may be directed to Marathon County Humane Society, Boys Town of Omaha, and Make a Wish Foundation.

A celebration of life will be held along the Wisconsin River next Summer.






Published in Wausau Daily Herald from Jul. 22 to Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Brainard Funeral Home and Cremation Center - Wausau Chapel
522 Adams St
Wausau, WI 54403
715-845-5525
