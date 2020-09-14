Kathryn Kratwell
Wausau - Kathryn T. Kratwell, age 89, passed away Saturday, September 12, 2020 at Our House Memory Care Living. She was born June 14th 1931 in Wausau, daughter of the late Frank and Mary Lang. On June 18th, 1949 she married Donald Kratwell. He preceded her in death on June 16th, 1993.
At the age of 18 Kathryn married her childhood sweetheart, Donald. Together they raised their 14 children, that as she said, become her greatest asset in life. She had a love for children like no other. Her tenderness while holding a baby or hugging a child showed in her angelic smile. The love and sacrifice this woman gave, and the memories of her, no words can explain. She had a humble heart that cared deeply.
Kathryn also worked out of the home, at Connor Industries and then at Marathon County Health Care Center as a certified nursing assistant until she decided to become a fulltime Grandmother. She watched her Grandchildren in her home, where nursery rhymes were taught, story books were read and cookies eaten! In her later years some of her favorite times were spent spinning the wheels of the slot machines at the Casino. Saving her little coin jar of winnings for the next time, never actually winning a lot, but enjoying the car ride together and the time she spent with her family. She read many books, crocheted afghans and did enjoy the challenge of crossword puzzles. She often had a card table set up with a jigsaw puzzle on it, a great place to have close conversations and share the events of your day. She enjoyed cooking the big dinners at Christmas, Thanksgiving and Easter. Pulling tables together and adding chairs. With her apron still on, and the meal prayer said, all enjoyed. She hosted many 4th of July back yard parties with plenty of summertime favorites and fireworks. Family and Faith became her foundation. She was a devout Catholic, praying her rosary daily and trusting in God's Will. She was an active member of Holy Name of Jesus Parish and enjoyed the many events they held throughout the year.
Survivors include 12 children, Dave Kratwell, Tom (Jody) Kratwell, Chris Rodemeier, Cathy Lewandowski, John (Sharon) Kratwell, Carol (Greg) Holtz, Mary Narlock, Terri (Cliff) Kramer, Linda (Mark) Grubb, Patty Schubring, Bill Kratwell and Judy Borchardt. 35 Grandchildren, 45 Great Grandchildren, 10 Great Great Grandchildren, 1 son- in-law Gary Isakson, 1 sister-in-law Fran Lang and many nieces and nephews.
Besides her parents and husband, she is proceeded in death by her son, Robert Kratwell, daughter, Sharon Isakson, 2 sons-in-law, John Rodemeier and Terry Narlock, 1 daughter-in-law Karen Kratwell and 11 siblings, including two infant brothers, Edwin and Joseph along with Esther, Lawrence, Fred, Mary, Francis, Rose, Ruth, Eddy, Rueben.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday, September 17th at Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church. The Reverend Samuel Martin will officiate. Visitation will be at 10:00 a.m. until the time of Mass. Graveside service will follow at Restlawn Memorial Park. You may sign our family guest book at helke.com
. Facemasks will be required in church with social distancing observed.
We will miss you dearly, but we feel a joyful release as you are taken to your heavenly home! Rest now faithful servant!