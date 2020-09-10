1/1
Kathryn T. Hilgemann Schnelle Ramirez
1935 - 2020
Kathryn T. Hilgemann Schnelle Ramirez

Ocala, FL - Kathryn Hilgemann Schnelle Ramirez passed away on Monday, June 22, 2020 in Ocala, Florida. Kathryn was born on March 30, 1935 in Stratford, Wisconsin. She married Robert Ramirez on July 15, 1997.

A memorial service will be held at 11:30am on Saturday, September 19th at Ebenezer United Church of Christ in Stratford. Reverend Doris Ruben will officiate. Visitation for friends and family will be from 10:30am until the time of service. Sauter / Rembs Funeral Home is assisting.

Never one to sit idle, Kathryn belonged to many clubs including The American Legion, the VFW and the Federation of Eagles (FOE). Her pastimes included painting, bowling, taking care of stray cats and spending time in her flower garden.

Kathryn was preceded in death by her mother, Josephine Louise Hilgemann, son Tomas Schnelle, half brothers, William Trute and Fredrick Trute and half sister, Josephine Draginis nee Trute.

She is survived by her husband, Robert Ramirez, daughter in law Edie Egner Schnelle Spratt, grandchildren Douglas Schnelle, Pattie Collins and Bridgette (Jay) Hogg and her five great grandchildren: Jack Collins, Morghan, Meghan, Benjamin and Samuel Hogg.

A special thanks goes to Edie Spratt and her children for providing Kathryn's headstone.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Humane Society of the United States, an organization dear to Kathryn's heart.

We are mindful of the ongoing challenges the coronavirus is presenting and advise family and friends that face masks are strongly encouraged. Social distancing practices will also be in place.

Condolences may be sent online to www.rembsfh.com




Published in Wausau Daily Herald from Sep. 10 to Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Visitation
10:30 - 11:30 AM
Ebenezer United Church of Christ
SEP
19
Memorial service
11:30 AM
Ebenezer United Church of Christ
Funeral services provided by
Sauter - Rembs Funeral Home
901 South Weber Avenue
Stratford, WI 54484
(715) 687-4155
