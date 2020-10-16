Kathy J. Behrens
Wausau - Kathy J. Behrens, 63, Wausau passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.
She was born February 5, 1957 in Wausau, daughter of the late Edmund and Joyce (Kinney) Koskey. On November 29, 1986 she married Rodger Behrens at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Wausau. He survives.
Kathy enjoyed many jobs throughout the years, but none she loved more than taking care of children which she did until a few months before her passing. Kathy adored her children, husband, and family and was Rodger's best friend and fishing partner. She never missed her children's sporting or extracurricular activities and she never missed anyone's birthday or anniversary. She loved to go camping with her husband and her family. She loved cooking large meals and there was always an extra chair at her dinner table. Her home was always open, and many have considered Kathy or Aunt K their second mom. She was the matriarch of our entire family and the glue that held us all together. She will forever be missed by her loving husband, children, family, and all that knew her.
Survivors include her husband, Rodger Behrens, Wausau, her children, Leah (fiancé Heather Dalbec) Koskey, Wausau, Kyle (Ewelina) Koskey, Maplewood, MN and Eric (Brittney) Behrens, Minocqua, her siblings, Dave (Lisa) Hammond-Koskey, Ludington, MI, Sue (Jeff) Kaliebe, Wausau, Denise (Paul) Gerhardt, DuBay, Keith (Vicki) Koskey, Wausau, Gary (Heather Kleinschmidt) Koskey, Birnamwood and Peter (Sarah) Koskey, Germantown, her mother and father-in-law, Rodger and Rita Behrens, Detour, MI and many nieces and nephews.
Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her stepfather, Charles Kolbe.
A Public Memorial Visitation will be held on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. at the Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 3400 Stewart Avenue, Wausau. Social distancing guidelines will be observed as well as facemasks required by everyone who will attend. In lieu of flowers a memorial fund has been established in Kathy's name. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com