Kay Kettner
Wausau - Marveen "Kay" Kettner, passed away at her home on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at the age of 75.
She was born on January 12, 1944 to the late Howard and Kitty Christenson in Grand Forks, North Dakota. She received her bachelor's degree in education from the University of North Dakota. She married Edward Kettner on August 12, 1967 in North Dakota.
Kay enjoyed hosting family for the holidays, loved to tend to her garden, and made the best chocolate chip cookies. She was a great homemaker and loved her children and grandchildren more than words can express. Her patient love will be missed by all who knew her.
She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Edward; sons, Michael (Monica) Kettner and Greg Kettner, daughters, Diane (Jimmy) Kettner-Hoeppner and Jill Kreitzer; sister in law, Shirley Christenson; as well as seven grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Greg Christenson.
Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at Brainard Funeral Home - Wausau Chapel, 522 Adams Street, Wausau. Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. Interment will be at Restlawn Memorial Park.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2019