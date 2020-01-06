Services
Peterson-Kraemer Funeral Home Wausau East
1302 6Th St
Wausau, WI 54403
(715) 845-6900
Resources
More Obituaries for Kay Klamerus
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kay L. Klamerus

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kay L. Klamerus Obituary
Kay L. Klamerus

Post Lake - Kay L. Klamerus, 70, died peacefully at her home, surrounded by her family on Friday, January 3, 2020 under the care of LeRoyer Hospice.

She was born August 24, 1949 in Wausau, daughter of the late Clifford and Frieda (Krejci) LaFave. On June 20, 1997, she married Gary Klamerus in Wausau. He survives.

Kay was a 1968 graduate of Wausau High School. For over 25 years, she worked as a marketing specialist for Marathon Electric Corp. in Wausau until her retirement.

She enjoyed tending to her flower gardens, watching birds and wildlife at her home on Post Lake and most of all, spending time with her children and grandchildren. Kay loved traveling and vacationed in many states including Florida, Texas, Alaska, and the Western States; her most memorable vacations were fly fishing trips with Gary at Yellowstone National Park.

Survivors include, her loving husband, Gary; four children, Daniel (Lora) Robinson, Eland, Sara (Jason) Hohenstein, Mosinee, Jeffrey (Cheryl) Klamerus, Colorado Springs, CO and Douglas (Melissa) Klamerus, Hugo, MN; her grandchildren, Jack Hohenstein, Alissa Zaucha, Tyler (fiancée Brittney) Bierman, Tara Bierman; Hannah, Jena, and Sebastion Klamerus; Allie (Ryan) Ott; Caroline, Charlotte and Dalton Klamerus; one great-granddaughter, Rori; and one sister, Nancy LaFave, Schofield.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by one brother, Gerald LaFave.

Funeral services will be at 6:00 p.m. on Friday, January 10, 2020 at Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 1302 Sixth Street, Wausau. Pastor Traci Koziczkowski will officiate. Visitation will be on Friday from 3:00 p.m. until time of services at the funeral home.

Memorials may be directed to LeRoyer Hospice, 112 E. 5th Avenue, Antigo, WI 54409 or Volm Cancer Center, 501 Aurora Street, Antigo, WI 54409.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kay's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Peterson-Kraemer Funeral Home Wausau East
Download Now