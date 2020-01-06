|
Kay L. Klamerus
Post Lake - Kay L. Klamerus, 70, died peacefully at her home, surrounded by her family on Friday, January 3, 2020 under the care of LeRoyer Hospice.
She was born August 24, 1949 in Wausau, daughter of the late Clifford and Frieda (Krejci) LaFave. On June 20, 1997, she married Gary Klamerus in Wausau. He survives.
Kay was a 1968 graduate of Wausau High School. For over 25 years, she worked as a marketing specialist for Marathon Electric Corp. in Wausau until her retirement.
She enjoyed tending to her flower gardens, watching birds and wildlife at her home on Post Lake and most of all, spending time with her children and grandchildren. Kay loved traveling and vacationed in many states including Florida, Texas, Alaska, and the Western States; her most memorable vacations were fly fishing trips with Gary at Yellowstone National Park.
Survivors include, her loving husband, Gary; four children, Daniel (Lora) Robinson, Eland, Sara (Jason) Hohenstein, Mosinee, Jeffrey (Cheryl) Klamerus, Colorado Springs, CO and Douglas (Melissa) Klamerus, Hugo, MN; her grandchildren, Jack Hohenstein, Alissa Zaucha, Tyler (fiancée Brittney) Bierman, Tara Bierman; Hannah, Jena, and Sebastion Klamerus; Allie (Ryan) Ott; Caroline, Charlotte and Dalton Klamerus; one great-granddaughter, Rori; and one sister, Nancy LaFave, Schofield.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by one brother, Gerald LaFave.
Funeral services will be at 6:00 p.m. on Friday, January 10, 2020 at Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 1302 Sixth Street, Wausau. Pastor Traci Koziczkowski will officiate. Visitation will be on Friday from 3:00 p.m. until time of services at the funeral home.
Memorials may be directed to LeRoyer Hospice, 112 E. 5th Avenue, Antigo, WI 54409 or Volm Cancer Center, 501 Aurora Street, Antigo, WI 54409.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020