Kaye Schade
Wausau - Kaye Ellen (Schultz) Schade, 72, passed away peacefully on July 2, 2020 surrounded by her family at Aspirus Hospice House in Wausau after a courageous battle with cancer.
Kaye was born January 16, 1948 in Pine River, WI, to the late Harvey and Hilda (Brunsch) Schultz. She graduated from Merrill High School in 1966. She married LaVerne Schade on November 19, 1966 at St. John's Lutheran Church in Merrill. She worked at Wausau Insurance (now Liberty Mutual) in Property/Casualty. She continued her education at Northcentral Technical College. She later worked at Manson Insurance.
Kaye was devoted above all else to her family. She tirelessly cared for multiple generations of family members. Friends knew her as a loving mother and grandmother. She extended generous hospitality to friends and family at home. She enjoyed reading, sitting at the bonfire with family and neighbors, enjoying the patio during warm dry weather in summer seasons, camping, enjoying Family Clausen shows and shows at the Grand Theater. She enjoyed researching ancestry, board games, and card club nights. She especially enjoyed her Canadian Rockies Trip with Vern. Kaye was an avid Green Bay Packers fan and loved her grandsons' sporting events and spending time with her children and grandchildren most of all.
Kaye's volunteer work included St. Mark's Ladies Guild, LWML, Marathon County Agricultural Society, Bethesda Lutheran Communities, Friends of Bell Towers, and Women's Club.
She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Vern Schade, Wausau; daughter, Brenda Lee (Justin) Holmes, Milwaukee; and son, Michael (Laurie Markus) Schade and their children, Mitchell and Bryce, Marshfield. She is also survived by extended family members. She was preceded in death by her brother, John (Jack) Schultz.
Due to concerns regarding COVID-19, Kaye's funeral service will be live-streamed at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at www.brainardfuneral.com
during which a private family service will be held at St. Mark's Lutheran Church, Wausau. Rev. Eric Hauan will officiate. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials will be designated by the family at a later date.
Kaye's service will be made available for future viewing on Brainard Funeral Home's website. Online condolences may be shared at www.brainardfuneral.com
.
The family wishes to extend their sincere gratitude to Dr. Christopher Peterson and his staff; the staff of Aspirus Oncology Inpatient and Palliative Care Units; the staff at Rennes Care Center and Applegate Terrace; and the staff at Aspirus Hospice House who lovingly cared for Kaye. A special thank you goes to Jenny Olson, Kaye's niece, for all the extra love and attention that she devoted to Kaye during the duration of her illness.