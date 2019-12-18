|
|
Keane Foster
Wausau - Keane Du Wayne Foster, 80, died Monday, December 16, 2019 under the care of Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services at Benedictine Living Community.
He was born May 29, 1939 in Wausau, son of the late Archie and Martha (Nahring) Foster.
Keane retired from Brickner Chrysler Center as part owner. In retirement he became a certified licensed minister and was a patrol officer with the Wausau Emergency Police Unit and enjoyed serving that position working under the main Wausau Police Department.
Survivors include his sisters, Lorraine Olbrantz, Wausau and Marlene Fleming, Florida; and 15 nieces and nephews.
Besides his parents he was preceded in death by a sister, Ruth Lewis, brother, Gordon Foster, brothers-in-law, Clem Olbrantz and James Fugerer.
Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m. Friday, December 20, 2019 at Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 1302 Sixth St., Wausau. Rev. Teri Hanson will officiate. Burial will be in Pine Grove Cemetery, Wausau. Visitation will be Friday 12:30 p.m. until the time of services all at the Sixth Street funeral home.
A complete obituary can be viewed at www.petersonkraemer.com
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019