|
|
Keith K. Fussell
Wausau - Keith K. Fussell, 81, of Wausau, WI, passed away July 17, 2019, surrounded by his loving family in Cedar Rapids, IA, after a courageous battle with cancer. Keith was born in Gary, IN (1937) and raised in Schofield, WI, graduating from D.C. Everest HS (1955). He served in the Air Force (1956-1959) and was employed as an FAA air traffic controller at the Denver Airport. He was married fifty eight years to Linda Jones, having four children, Amy, Jill, Tom, and Dee. Keith loved Wisconsin and moved back to Wausau, where he was employed by the Marathon County Sheriff's Department (1971-1989). He completed a B.S. in Police Science from Milton College. Keith was dedicated to his work and participated in high profile cases serving as Sheriff's Deputy, Juvenile Detective, and SWAT team member. After retiring, he worked in security at the Leigh Yawkey Woodson Art Museum. Keith loved fishing, golf, the Green Bay Packers and Sci-Fi movies. He was a private, quiet man, commanding a large presence. He was preceded in death by a son, Thomas, a daughter, Jill (Sandrini), and his parents, Thomas and Mildred Fussell. Keith is survived by his wife, Linda, daughter, Amy (Charles) Hayden, and son, DeLosse (Tara DeSciscio) Fussell, along with nine grandchildren and one great granddaughter. Until that time when we see you again…you will be greatly missed.
Memorial to be held on Monday 8/12/19: greeting at 1pm with service at 1:30pm, First Presbyterian Church, 406 Grant St, Wausau. Burial immediately to follow: Pine Grove Cemetery, 1501 Grand Avenue, Wausau. Celebration of Keith's life: Loppnow's Bar, 1502 3rd St, Wausau.
Online condolences and memories may be directed to the family at www.iowacremation.com under Obituaries.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Aug. 3 to Aug. 4, 2019