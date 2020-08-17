Keith Lamp

Keith LampWaupaca - Of the Wisconsin Veterans Home, age 76, passed away on Saturday, August 15, 2020. He was born in Milwaukee on February 19, 1944 to the late Andrew and Gladys (Mahringer) Lamp. Keith was a veteran of the Navy, serving in the Vietnam Conflict. He was proud to serve his country and also served in the Army Reserves for many years. He was an avid fisherman and enjoyed the outdoors.He will be sadly missed by his daughters: Judy Ryan and Terri Bledsoe; grandchildren: Shannon (Brian) Henderson, Tammy (Robbie) Voigt, Susie Allen; Kristopher Kurth, Mitchell (Marissa) Gates; 11 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild; brother: Craig Lamp and sister: Cheryl Tomlinson, other relatives and friends. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Bonnie Lamp on March 19, 2014.The Funeral Service will be on Monday, August 24, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Maple Crest Funeral Home. The visitation will be on Monday at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will be in the Central Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery. According to the State Mandate we ask you to please wear a mask during the visitation and service.